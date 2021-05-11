The summits of 95 hills in the Peak District have been named The Ethels, in honour of Sheffield-born Ethel Haythornthwaite.

During World War One Ethel's husband was killed, and while grieving she took regular walks through the countryside near her home.

For the next 60 years she campaigned to preserve the area and was an early environmentalist.

A new app allows people to track how many of the Ethels they have walked or climbed.

Tomo Thompson, from CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire, said "There are parts of the Ethel map which will bring people to places they've never been".

The charity hope the new walking challenge will bring people to the area and keep Ethel Haythornthwaite's legacy alive.