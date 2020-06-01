A man whose life was saved by Sheffield Children's Hospital is fundraising by pushing his wheelchair 2021 miles in 2021.

Fraser Lamb, who lives in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, was born with spina bifida, which occurs when the spinal cord doesn't develop properly in the womb.

He said: "I'm here today because of them. The hospital will always have a special place in my heart."

He's already raised more than £4,000 for the The Children's Hospital Charity.