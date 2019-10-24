Members of a Sheffield football team which puts mental health at the centre of its ethos have explained how the pandemic has affected them.

Anyone who is suffering from or has had mental health problems is welcome to join Brunsmeer Awareness FC.

For many players, some of whom are living in inpatient mental health wards, the weekly matches serve as a crucial form of exercise and connection.

But with lockdown leaving grassroots sport suspended until at least 29 March, the club's players have had to deal with losing the physical exercise and social inclusion the club offered.

Video journalist: George Boswell