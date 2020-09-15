Manchester Arena attack victim's memorial bench destroyed by arsonists
A memorial bench dedicated to Manchester Arena terror attack victim Kelly Brewster has been destroyed in an arson attack in Sheffield.
Footage of the blaze being tackled by firefighters was captured by local resident Tony Parsons.
Ms Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, was among 22 people killed in the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
