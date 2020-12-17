Doctors in Sheffield are tackling misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine by recording videos in different languages.

The GPs were concerned over vaccine take-up among certain communities so recorded messages in languages such as Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi.

Dr Yasar Khan said: "I know in these ethnic minorities, Asian, Afro-Caribbean, black communities we had quite a high number of cases.

"I think for them to understand the true facts of this Covid-19 vaccination and how important it is, it was very important to convince them in their own language."