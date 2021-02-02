Snow: Skier takes to Sheffield streets
A skier has taken to the snowy streets of Sheffield.
Peter Gilbert said the snow was a bit wet, but due to coronavirus restrictions on travel it was the best opportunity he was going to get.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning saying up to six inches (15cm) of snow could fall on high ground across Yorkshire with schools closing and disruption to travel.
