A hearse had to be towed up a hill when it became stuck on the way to a funeral following heavy snow.

Passers-by came to the rescue after it got stranded on its way to Rotherham Crematorium in South Yorkshire.

Carole Vernon, who was attending her father's funeral, thanked all those who had helped, saying: "I'm so proud of them and they ought to be proud of themselves."

