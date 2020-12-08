Covid-19 vaccine recipient on her hopes for the future
One of the first Yorkshire coronavirus vaccine recipients says she can't wait to hug her grandchildren again.
Trixie Walker, 83, received the Pfizer/BioNTech injection at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital on Tuesday.
Mrs Walker said she had not seen her grandchildren since Christmas, adding: "We keep in touch, like a lot of people, with Zooming and that's been very good. Very helpful. But it's not the same as being able to put your arms around somebody."
