A young carer from Sheffield has spoken out about the effect of looking after his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas, 16, is a carer for his dad, who has multiple sclerosis, and his mum, who has chronic fatigue syndrome.

He said: "During lockdown, the support networks we had collapsed before our eyes. It's meant that everything that we're used to has gone and I've had to pick up the pieces."

If you've been affected by this story, you can find more information and support on the BBC Action Line website: http://bbc.co.uk/actionline