Maureen Eames hit the headlines this week when her comments about new coronavirus rules in South Yorkshire went viral.

The 83-year-old was out shopping in Barnsley when she told a BBC reporter "I'm not going to be fastened in a house" ahead of tier three restrictions being introduced.

The parish councillor says she believes that the economy needs help and people should safely get out to support businesses.

However, Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: "The numbers are going through the roof in Barnsley and we've got to take this incredibly seriously."