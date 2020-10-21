With tier three restrictions set to be introduced for South Yorkshire from Saturday, people in Barnsley spoke about what they think of the new rules.

People had mixed reactions with some saying they were "worried" and others saying stricter measures were "good" because people were breaking the rules.

The new restrictions will apply to all four local authority areas in South Yorkshire - Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Labour Mayor Dan Jarvis said the move to tier three followed "extensive discussions" with ministers.