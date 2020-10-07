Police have released CCTV footage of a drive-by shooting in Sheffield in which a 12-year-old boy was injured.

The footage shows the moment gang member Stephen Dunford fired shots out of a car into a group of young people outside shops in Arbourthorne on 12 January this year.

Dunford has been jailed for life for attempted murder.

South Yorkshire Police said officers reviewed thousands of hours worth of footage, which was edited and shared with the permission of the people involved.