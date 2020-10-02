Inmates at a South Yorkshire prison wanted to 'play their part' in the fight against coronavirus after their families explained the realities of life outside in lockdown.

A number of male prisoners from HMP Hatfield worked in supermarkets and distribution after their loved ones explained the problems some were facing getting food.

Visits were curtailed at the Category D open prison and officers said you could see the impact on the men in their care.

After visitors were allowed again in the summer, Shaun Archer, Head of Reducing Reoffending at the jail, said: "You can see the people walking up to the visits, you can see what it means to them and you can see what it means to the families as well."