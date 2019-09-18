A 1950s Sheffield house has been turned into a cutting edge environmentally-friendly home.

Architect Dan Bilton started the work three years ago as he wanted to make his house energy efficient.

He said, including his time, it has cost him about £160,000 to turn the detached property into a "passive house" - meaning it is extremely efficient.

The house includes a roof garden, solar panels and a unique ventilation system that keeps it cool.