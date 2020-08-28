A six-year-old girl from Sheffield has been helping her great-grandparents clean up where they live by joining them on litter picks.

Eimear, who says she wants to protect animals by clearing up rubbish, has been joining her 86-year-old great-grandparents on their walks in the city.

Armed with empty bags and a litter picker claw, they have collected bags full of rubbish which Eimear then takes home to recycle.