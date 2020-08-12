Video

A care worker unable to be tested for coronavirus fears she may have spread the infection after an antibody check revealed she'd had Covid-19.

Healthcare assistant Alison Taylor never had any symptoms and continued working at a number of care homes in South Yorkshire.

However, earlier this month the antibody test revealed she had markers in her blood suggesting she'd had the virus.

She now fears she may have worked while contagious and even visited her mother, who later died with suspected Covid-19.

Miss Taylor is now calling for more testing for people living and working at care homes even if they do not have symptoms.

The Department of Health and Social Care said protecting staff and residents at homes was a top priority.