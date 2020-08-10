Video

Councils are using wildflower verges to brighten up busy roads in a bid to help insects as well as saving money on maintenance costs.

Kirklees Council is the latest to adopt the colourful roadside verges with colourful displays in Denby Dale.

Pictures from Rotherham in South Yorkshire went viral on social media last year.

Both councils use the wildflowers to help the environment through encouraging insect life as well as saving on mowing costs.