Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kirklees Council's wildflower verges brighten roadsides
Councils are using wildflower verges to brighten up busy roads in a bid to help insects as well as saving money on maintenance costs.
Kirklees Council is the latest to adopt the colourful roadside verges with colourful displays in Denby Dale.
Pictures from Rotherham in South Yorkshire went viral on social media last year.
Both councils use the wildflowers to help the environment through encouraging insect life as well as saving on mowing costs.
-
10 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-53727638/kirklees-council-s-wildflower-verges-brighten-roadsidesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window