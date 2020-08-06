Video

A 90-year-old grandmother has had her first hug since February after her granddaughter made a 'cuddle curtain' for her.

Freda France, from South Yorkshire, was celebrating her 90th birthday when she was able to have her first hug in nearly six months.

Her granddaughter Victoria Wood said she'd seen 'cuddle curtains' online and created one with a plastic shower curtain to allow them to minimise contact.

Victoria Wood said: "I would hate to think that I didn't hug my nan on her 90th birthday, that would've been awful."