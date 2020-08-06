Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grandma’s first hug in six months through ‘cuddle curtain’
A 90-year-old grandmother has had her first hug since February after her granddaughter made a 'cuddle curtain' for her.
Freda France, from South Yorkshire, was celebrating her 90th birthday when she was able to have her first hug in nearly six months.
Her granddaughter Victoria Wood said she'd seen 'cuddle curtains' online and created one with a plastic shower curtain to allow them to minimise contact.
Victoria Wood said: "I would hate to think that I didn't hug my nan on her 90th birthday, that would've been awful."
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-53684268/grandma-s-first-hug-in-six-months-through-cuddle-curtainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window