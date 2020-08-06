Media player
Coronavirus: 'I will play until there are no more deaths'
An Army veteran who has played the Last Post every night since lockdown began has vowed not to stop until there are no more coronavirus deaths in England.
Paul Goose, from South Yorkshire, began his nightly routine on 29 March and has so far kept it going for 130 days.
Each performance is live-streamed and dedicated to NHS staff, key workers and victims of the pandemic.
06 Aug 2020
