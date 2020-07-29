'It's like society tries to get rid of me'

Video

A 19-year-old spoken word poet has described the racism she faced growing up in Sheffield.

Tashinga Matewe, a university student who is originally from Zimbabwe, says she first experienced racism from other pupils in primary school.

She has continued to experience racism as she has grown older, but now uses her experiences to create poetry.

Reflecting on the experience of being a black woman in the UK, she says: "It's like society is trying to get rid of me."