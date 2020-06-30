Video

A boy with cerebral palsy who raised £130,000 for charity after walking a marathon has started a new challenge.

Tobias Weller, nine, completed 26.2 miles (42km) using a walking frame over 70 days on the street outside his home in Sheffield.

He was nicknamed 'Captain Tobias' in honour of his inspiration for the challenge, Captain Tom Moore.

Tobias is now using a racerunner to walk a second marathon.

He said: "I've learnt that you can do anything if you put your mind to it. You just have to try your best, push yourself as hard as you can, but above all, enjoy yourself."