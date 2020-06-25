Police find people hiding in wardrobe above pub
Police find people hiding above pub during lockdown

This is the moment police found people hiding in a wardrobe above a pub during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Pitsmoor Hotel in Sheffield was raided by police on 24 April after reports it was still serving customers.

The pub has now had its licence revoked following the incident.

The decision was made at the council's licensing committee meeting on Tuesday.

