Lightning strike sparks house blaze
A house was set alight when it was struck by lightning in a storm.

The roof blaze started when the house on Millhouses Lane was hit by lightning on Tuesday evening, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

Six people lived at the address but all were out by the time the fire service arrived and no-one was hurt.

  • 17 Jun 2020
