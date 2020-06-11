'Being non-racist isn't enough'
Magid Magid: 'Being non-racist is not enough'

Former MEP and Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid says he can remember the abuse hurled at him and his mum on the streets of Sheffield when he was growing up.

Mr Magid says there continue to be issues around racism which need to be dealt with - but believes three steps can begin to make that change.

He added: "Being non-racist is not enough, we all have to be anti-racists."

