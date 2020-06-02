Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barnsley pupil's video diary on first day back at school
A primary school pupil has shown us what was like on his first day back at school after some year groups were allowed to return to the classroom.
Many schools closed to most children in March during the coronavirus pandemic.
But after the government announced it was to allow more children back from 1 June, we followed Luke who was going back to school in Barnsley.
-
02 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-52886360/barnsley-pupil-s-video-diary-on-first-day-back-at-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window