Pupil's video diary on first day back at school
Barnsley pupil's video diary on first day back at school

A primary school pupil has shown us what was like on his first day back at school after some year groups were allowed to return to the classroom.

Many schools closed to most children in March during the coronavirus pandemic.

But after the government announced it was to allow more children back from 1 June, we followed Luke who was going back to school in Barnsley.

  • 02 Jun 2020
