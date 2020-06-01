Boy with cerebral palsy ends marathon fundraiser

Media player
Tobias Weller, nine, completes walking frame marathon
A boy with cerebral palsy who was inspired by Captain Tom Moore to walk a marathon has said it felt "magnificent" to have completed his challenge.
Tobias Weller, nine, uses a walking frame and was only managing about 50m a day before lockdown began.
Well-wishers outside his home in Sheffield cheered him on as he completed his challenge of walking 26.2 miles (42km) over 70 days up and down the street,
His mum, Ruth Garbutt said she was "bursting with pride".
01 Jun 2020
