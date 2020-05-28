Video

A Barnsley man with motor neurone disease has died after speaking about the "difficult decision" to refuse further treatment to help him breathe.

Ian Pratt, originally from Australia, chose to die at home by using his legal right to refuse further assisted ventilation.

In March, Mr Pratt said that when the time was right, he would ask for his breathing mask to be removed.

He told the BBC: "It was a very difficult decision because I love my life, my daughter, my wife, but I just can't imagine choking to death."

Mr Pratt was diagnosed in 2012 when he was just 42 and went on to raise thousands pounds to try and a find a cure for the disease.

