Langsett mortar shell destroyed by Army
A live mortar shell has been blown up by the Army after it was found on moorland by a fell runner.
The runner came across the device on Bank Holiday Monday in Langsett, South Yorkshire.
It was found to be a live explosive, left over from World War Two when the area was used as a shooting range, the Army said.
26 May 2020
