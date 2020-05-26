Bomb squad tackles unexploded WWII mortar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Langsett mortar shell destroyed by Army

A live mortar shell has been blown up by the Army after it was found on moorland by a fell runner.

The runner came across the device on Bank Holiday Monday in Langsett, South Yorkshire.

It was found to be a live explosive, left over from World War Two when the area was used as a shooting range, the Army said.

  • 26 May 2020
Go to next video: Beach goes bang as 'bomb' exploded