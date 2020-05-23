Video

Teachers at a school for deaf people have warned that face masks will make it difficult for some deaf people to communicate.

The Doncaster School For The Deaf are trying to source transparent visors to use as an alternative.

Rebecah Taylor, a teacher at the school, said: "Deaf people need facial expressions, but when you're using the face mask you're only getting half the information through the eyes.

"It's not good for deaf people."