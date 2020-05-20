Media player
Pair married for more than 70 years reunited after hospital stay
This is the moment a couple who have spent barely any time apart since they married more than 70 years ago were reunited after being away from each other for several weeks.
Mary Humphreys, 88, was placed on end-of-life care in hospital after suffering from sepsis.
However, she recovered and has now returned home in Doncaster to her husband David, who she wed almost 72 years ago.
Her daughter, Lynne Dunn, said: "It shows people that in difficult times, love conquers."
20 May 2020
