Coronavirus: Sheffield GP keeps video diary in practice
Coronavirus: How one GP practice has changed due to the pandemic

A South Yorkshire GP has explained how his practice has been transformed to meet the needs of patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ollie Hart, of Sloan Medical Centre in Sheffield, says the practice now has different doors for patients, uses video consultation and other techniques to keep offering care to all.

  • 15 May 2020
