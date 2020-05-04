Media player
Coronavirus: Food bus serves up free meals to NHS staff
A food bus is serving up hundreds of free meals to NHS workers in Doncaster.
Natalie Sutherland and her husband Paul, who both own an engineering business, are funding the initiative.
She said about 500 meals a day on average are being served to Doncaster Royal Infirmary staff.
Produced by Pritti Mistry.
04 May 2020
