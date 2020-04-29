Working on a 'ghost' train on England's railway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: What's it like to work on the train in lockdown?
It used to be a daily scramble for seats on many railway journeys, but the country's trains have gone from booming passenger numbers to almost empty.
On East Midlands Railway, which runs a key route from Sheffield to London, some services are averaging just six passengers.
But they are continuing to run to get key workers to their jobs.
Train manager Matt Dawson said sometimes it was a "very surreal" experience with little more than a handful of people travelling.
