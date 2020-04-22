Video

Tributes have been paid to a South Yorkshire Police officer who died after a crash while on duty.

PC Matt Lannie, 40, died after his marked bike collided with a blue Toyota Avensis on Nether Lane in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, at about 13:00 yesterday.

The 40-year-old officer, who had been responding to reports of a silver BMW failing to stop, was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

The Police Federation's Sgt Steve Kent said many officers were upset due to the loss of the their colleague and friend.

He added: "He was a very popular officer, lots of friends in the organisation, and there are a lot of people really upset at the moment with what's happened."

The driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries where he remains.