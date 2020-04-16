Video

Testing of staff at hospitals in Sheffield for coronavirus is being stepped up.

Doctors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said increasing testing for key workers allowed them to return to the front line sooner, if they were well.

Currently about 1,000 tests for staff and patients are carried out every day, but the Trust says it plans to increase that figure.

One nurse who was able to return sooner said it was good to get back to work to look after patients and be with colleagues.