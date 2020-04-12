Triplet lambs get special care
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Two-week-old lambs given special care on lockdown

Lambs Lottie and Dotty are being given special care during the lockdown in North Lincolnshire.

The two-week-old pair have been living in the house at Eastoft before being housed in a stables and then on to grass.

  • 12 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Child farmers help deliver lambs