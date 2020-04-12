Coronavirus: Virtual tours of Leeds park created for the vulnerable
Video

A Leeds man is creating "virtual walks" in the city's Roundhay Park during the coronavirus outbreak.

James Bishop, 27, films himself walking with his dog Mabel during his daily exercise, before sharing the footage on social media.

"I immediately thought of elderly and vulnerable people… who are stuck inside at the moment," he said.

"Just listening to the birds and the sound of your footsteps. It's really quite peaceful."

  • 12 Apr 2020
