War veteran Albert, 99, recovers from coronavirus

Video

A 99-year-old war veteran has left hospital fit and well after recovering from coronavirus.

Albert Chambers, who will be 100 in July, was admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary after a fall but then developed symptoms of Covid-19.

He was transferred to Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, where he made a recovery.

The war veteran was discharged on Friday, as nurses made a socially-distanced "guard of honour" for him as he left.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.