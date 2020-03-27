Media player
Coronavirus: Workers move into Sheffield care home
Staff at a Sheffield care home have left their families to remain in isolation with residents during the coronavirus crisis.
Care workers at Bridgedale House have gone into lockdown and will be living at work for up to a month.
The team, which includes a chef, are working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.
Deputy manager Lynsey Wright said they had taken the measure to keep residents safe and "stop the virus".
27 Mar 2020
