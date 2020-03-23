Garden gigs raise a smile during self-isolation
Video

Coronavirus: Back garden gigs to help with self-isolation

Musicians in Sheffield are playing in their back gardens for free to raise community spirits while people are self-isolating.

As part of plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep people safe, the government has advised the over-70s and people with certain underlying health conditions to stay at home.

