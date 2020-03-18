Video

Two teenagers in South Yorkshire have been handing out care packages to vulnerable people.

Matty Merry and Sam Hornsby, who are both 17, have been giving out bags containing items such as porridge, toilet roll and teabags to people in the village of Harlington who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam said: "I really advise people to do it if you're actually able to and if you're willing to do it because I think at this moment in time, we really do need to pull together as a community."