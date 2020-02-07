Video

Police have released footage of pickpockets in Sheffield to highlight how thieves operate in the city.

The video released by South Yorkshire Police shows a man having his phone stolen by a group of men.

PC Libby Bettney said: "We've had a number of incidents in the last few months where we've seen groups of thieves targeting people who are simply enjoying their night out.

"In this footage, the victim is drawn into a group of other young men, who chat to him and even have a dance with him… it all seems innocent, until you see what happens to his phone."