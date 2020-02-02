Baby zebra born at wildlife park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby zebra born at Wolds Wildlife Park.

The birth of a baby zebra has been captured on film by staff at the Wolds Wildlife Park, in Lincolnshire.

Park owner Andrew Riddel said it was a moment they had been waiting to capture for a long time.

He said the footage of the birth could now be shown to visitors as part of an education programme.

The unnamed foal and its mother, Lucy, are both doing well, he added.

  • 02 Feb 2020
Go to next video: First rhino born in Wales arrives at zoo