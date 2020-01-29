Crashed school bus towed out of shop

Media player
Video
The school bus carrying 25 pupils crashed into a barber shop in Sheffield
Two children were taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into a barbers shop.
The bus, carrying 25 pupils, crashed in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, on Wednesday morning.
29 Jan 2020
