Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheffield teenager's allergy fear after adrenalin pen fails
A teenager has said she fears for her life after her adrenalin pen failed when she went into anaphylactic shock.
Amber Sheppard, 14, from Sheffield has a severe nut allergy and was taken to hospital after the needle in her Emerade auto-injector did not fire.
Batches of the pen have since been recalled but because of a shortage of replacements in the UK, patients have been advised to continue using them.
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-51243603/sheffield-teenager-s-allergy-fear-after-adrenalin-pen-failsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window