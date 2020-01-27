'There's always that fear you might be the next person to die'
Sheffield teenager's allergy fear after adrenalin pen fails

A teenager has said she fears for her life after her adrenalin pen failed when she went into anaphylactic shock.

Amber Sheppard, 14, from Sheffield has a severe nut allergy and was taken to hospital after the needle in her Emerade auto-injector did not fire.

Batches of the pen have since been recalled but because of a shortage of replacements in the UK, patients have been advised to continue using them.

