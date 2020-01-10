Video

A driver who veered into the wrong lane at 70mph before colliding head-on with a motorcyclist has been jailed for 16 months.

The Subaru of Florian Pratt, 41, rounded a blind bend on Mortimer Road near Sheffield before colliding with the 35-year-old biker, throwing him high into the air.

The motorcyclist, who suffered a broken back, wrist and sternum, was left with life-changing injuries but police say he was saved by the protective gear, including an air bag suit, he was wearing.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Pratt, of Kilnwood Close, Nottingham, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was also handed a three year driving ban.

South Yorkshire Police's PC Phil Carson said the footage of the crash in April 2019 was released to remind bikers about wearing the correct safety gear.

He said: "You might be travelling in a safe manner, but that doesn't mean everyone else is.

"Please make sure that you're wearing the right kit, it might be expensive but without it, your life could be at risk."