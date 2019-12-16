Thousands of teddy bears thrown onto ice rink for charity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands of teddy bears thrown onto Sheffield ice rink

Thousands of teddy bears have been thrown onto a Sheffield ice rink during an ice hockey match.

More than four thousand soft toys were collected by Sheffield Steelers at their annual Teddy Bear Toss during this weekend's match against Fife Flyers.

The toys will be donated to local charities and hospitals in Yorkshire.

The Christmas tradition of throwing teddy bears onto the ice when the home team scores originally started in Canada in the 1990s.

  • 16 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Giants hospital visit spreads festive cheer