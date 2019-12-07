The couple who live like it's the 1940s
The Sheffield couple harking back to wartime Britain

A Sheffield couple love the 1940s so much, they've dedicated their home to the decade.

Dean Turner and Lynda Easton attended vintage events before making the decision to change from their modern lifestyle to one from wartime Britain.

Their home is filled with memorabilia from World War Two and the couple only wear clothes styled from the 1940s.

