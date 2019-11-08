Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter captures footage of flooded South Yorkshire
Footage shot from a helicopter shows the full extent of the heavy flooding which has badly hit South Yorkshire.
The aerial shots show flooded streets and stranded vehicles after torrential rain hit the Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham areas.
People have been evacuated from their homes and there is chaos on the roads and trains.
More than 100 flood warnings are in place across England.
-
08 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-south-yorkshire-50349561/helicopter-captures-footage-of-flooded-south-yorkshireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window