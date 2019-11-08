Dozens spend night in Sheffield Meadowhall shopping centre
Video

South Yorkshire floods: People stuck in Meadowhall 'bought pyjamas'

A woman who was stuck in a flood-hit shopping centre in Sheffield says she saw people buying pyjamas from Primark as they planned to spend the night there.

Dozens of people were trapped overnight at Meadowhall and bedded down on benches and chairs after "Biblical rain" hit the city on Thursday.

Becky said people were buying "their own pyjamas from Primark" to make their overnight stay more comfortable.

